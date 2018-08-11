Fighter Folded Up, Put Away with Four Brutal Right Hooks at Glory 56

MMA fans are in for a long weekend as almost every notable promotion around the globe is on vacation until next Friday.

Kickboxing fans, though? Well, they're doing just fine.

Glory hit the road on Friday night and arrived in Denver for Glory 56. There, Ryot Waller posted one of the most vicious knockouts in recent memory at the expense of Zack Wells. Check it out above.

After controlling the action for most of the fight, Waller started turning up the volume in the final round. Wells, who was already wilting under the pressure, immediately began retreating into a defensive shell. That doesn't last long, however, as Waller lands a quartet of hard right hooks that breaks Wells into pieces.

As one of the lesser-known talents on the card, this performance helps to really establish Waller as a legitimate player in future Glory events. It will be interesting to see if he can start putting together a streak in the organization.