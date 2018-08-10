NotVivid, Liquid Poach Top Plays, Prize Money in Friday Fortnite Summer Skirmish

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

NotVivid and Liquid Poach combined to score 50 points in eight matches to win the $75,000 top prize in Friday's opening match of Week 5 in the Fortnite Summer Skirmish.

It's the second straight triumph for NotVivid, who won Week 4's Friday solo tournament. He was also part of a winning duo team alongside Kevie1 in Week 1.

Ghost Gaming put together a terrific showing by taking the No. 2 and No. 3 spots in the final standings. Ghost Dmo and Ghost Bizzle tallied 36 points to earn $60,000 for second, while Ghost Saf and Ghost Ghoul compiled 34 points to take home the $50,000 prize for third.

CouRageJD and Hysteria (31 points; $45,000) and FaZe Cloak and FaZe Tfue (28 points; $40,000) rounded out the top five finishers.

Week 5 is being contested under elimination-focused rules with one point for each kill along with a three-times multiplier for winning the previous game and a two-times multiplier for seven or more kills in the prior match. It's dubbed the King Pin format.

Although there are still three weeks remaining, NotVivid has already created a tremendous case to become the Fortnite Summer Skirmish's proverbial MVP.

He wasn't a well-known name within the Fortnite Battle Royale streaming community on Twitch coming into the $8 million series of events, but he's been downright dominant at times. His combination of mid-game shooting talent and end-game strategy has him in the conversation as the video game's best player.

Here's a look at some top highlights from NotVivid and Poach, who were the only duo to win two matches Friday night:

Other notable teams to receive part of the $500,000 purse included Liquid 72hrs and Liquid Chap ($22,500 for ninth), COL Hogman and FaZe Tennpo ($12,500 for 12th) as well as Ninja and Reverse2k TTV ($7,500 for 18th).

Week 5 continues Saturday at 1 p.m. ET with another edition of the King Pin format featuring a new group of players mostly from Europe and Australia.