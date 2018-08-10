NotVivid, Liquid Poach Top Plays, Prize Money in Friday Fortnite Summer Skirmish

NotVivid, Liquid Poach Top Plays, Prize Money in Friday Fortnite Summer SkirmishAugust 11, 2018
NotVivid and Liquid Poach combined to score 50 points in eight matches to win the $75,000 top prize in Friday's opening match of Week 5 in the Fortnite Summer Skirmish.
It's the second straight triumph for NotVivid, who won Week 4's Friday solo tournament. He was also part of a winning duo team alongside Kevie1 in Week 1.
Ghost Gaming put together a terrific showing by taking the No. 2 and No. 3 spots in the final standings. Ghost Dmo and Ghost Bizzle tallied 36 points to earn $60,000 for second, while Ghost Saf and Ghost Ghoul compiled 34 points to take home the $50,000 prize for third.
CouRageJD and Hysteria (31 points; $45,000) and FaZe Cloak and FaZe Tfue (28 points; $40,000) rounded out the top five finishers.
Week 5 is being contested under elimination-focused rules with one point for each kill along with a three-times multiplier for winning the previous game and a two-times multiplier for seven or more kills in the prior match. It's dubbed the King Pin format.
Although there are still three weeks remaining, NotVivid has already created a tremendous case to become the Fortnite Summer Skirmish's proverbial MVP.
He wasn't a well-known name within the Fortnite Battle Royale streaming community on Twitch coming into the $8 million series of events, but he's been downright dominant at times. His combination of mid-game shooting talent and end-game strategy has him in the conversation as the video game's best player.
Here's a look at some top highlights from NotVivid and Poach, who were the only duo to win two matches Friday night:
Fortnite @FortniteGame
.@LiquidPoach puts on the pressure to secure the Victory Royale in Match Five of #SummerSkirmish Match Six starts NOW at https://t.co/SgdVdV9K35 Keep up with all of the action and results at https://t.co/OBJuBaVYp9 https://t.co/99OSt7c2C4
Fortnite @FortniteGame
.@NotVivid_ and @LiquidPoach secure the Victory Royale in the final match and walk away the winners for Week 5 Day One of #SummerSkirmish. Congrats to them both and we will see you tomorrow at 1PM ET / 1700 GMT for Day Two! https://t.co/v1vsYwdPnr
Other notable teams to receive part of the $500,000 purse included Liquid 72hrs and Liquid Chap ($22,500 for ninth), COL Hogman and FaZe Tennpo ($12,500 for 12th) as well as Ninja and Reverse2k TTV ($7,500 for 18th).
Week 5 continues Saturday at 1 p.m. ET with another edition of the King Pin format featuring a new group of players mostly from Europe and Australia.
Madden Forgot the Chargers Moved to LA 😁