Rory McIlroy Holds at Even Par Before PGA Championship Suspended Friday

Rory McIlroy only played seven holes Friday, and he ended exactly where he started.

McIlroy shot even Friday at the PGA Championships in St. Louis before the round was suspended due to poor weather conditions. That left McIlroy at even overall for the tournament and in a tie for 64th. With the projected cut line at even, according to PGATour.com, McIlroy remains in peril of seeing his tournament sliced in half.

Gary Woodland remains in the lead at a 10-under.

