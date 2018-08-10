Rory McIlroy Holds at Even Par Before PGA Championship Suspended Friday

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 10, 2018

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, watches his shot on the seventh tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Rory McIlroy only played seven holes Friday, and he ended exactly where he started.

McIlroy shot even Friday at the PGA Championships in St. Louis before the round was suspended due to poor weather conditions. That left McIlroy at even overall for the tournament and in a tie for 64th. With the projected cut line at even, according to PGATour.com, McIlroy remains in peril of seeing his tournament sliced in half.

Gary Woodland remains in the lead at a 10-under.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

