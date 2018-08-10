Tiger Woods Surges to 3-Under Before PGA Championship Play Suspended Friday

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Tiger Woods only got in seven holes before play was suspended due to inclement weather Friday at the PGA Championship in St. Louis, but he made the most of it.

Woods was on fire to start his second round, shooting a three-under on the day to move to that same score for the tournament. He's currently tied for 23rd overall, with Gary Woodland sitting atop the leaderboard at 10-under.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

