PGA Championship 2018: Gary Woodland Leads After Play Suspended on Friday

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 10, 2018

ST LOUIS, MO - AUGUST 10: Gary Woodland of the United States acknowledges the crowd after making a par on the ninth green during the second round of the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club on August 10, 2018 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

First-round leader Gary Woodland fired a four-under 66 during the early wave of Round 2 to maintain his lead in the 2018 PGA Championship before rain led to a suspension of play Friday at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis.

Woodland stands at 10 under in the season's final major tournament. That gives him a one-shot lead over Kevin Kisner atop the leaderboard with the sizable portion of the second round set to get completed starting at 8 a.m. ET Saturday morning.

Brooks Koepka sits in third place at eight under, while Dustin Johnson, Charl Schwartzel and Thomas Pieters also finished their rounds and are tied for fourth at seven under. Rickie Fowler, who completed 10 holes before the rain, is the leader among golfers still on the course as part of that group at seven under.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Tiger Tracker: Day 2 at Bellerive

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Tiger Tracker: Day 2 at Bellerive

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Tiger Surges to 3-Under Before Play Suspended

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Tiger Surges to 3-Under Before Play Suspended

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    PGA Championship Predictions for Saturday Schedule

    Golf logo
    Golf

    PGA Championship Predictions for Saturday Schedule

    Joe Tansey
    via Bleacher Report

    Live PGA Championship Leaderboard

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Live PGA Championship Leaderboard

    Pga
    via Pga