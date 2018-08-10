PGA Championship 2018: Gary Woodland Leads After Play Suspended on Friday

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

First-round leader Gary Woodland fired a four-under 66 during the early wave of Round 2 to maintain his lead in the 2018 PGA Championship before rain led to a suspension of play Friday at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis.

Woodland stands at 10 under in the season's final major tournament. That gives him a one-shot lead over Kevin Kisner atop the leaderboard with the sizable portion of the second round set to get completed starting at 8 a.m. ET Saturday morning.

Brooks Koepka sits in third place at eight under, while Dustin Johnson, Charl Schwartzel and Thomas Pieters also finished their rounds and are tied for fourth at seven under. Rickie Fowler, who completed 10 holes before the rain, is the leader among golfers still on the course as part of that group at seven under.

