NASCAR at Michigan 2018 Qualifying Results: Denny Hamlin Wins Pole Position

Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

Denny Hamlin won the pole for Sunday's Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway, narrowly edging out his teammate, Kyle Busch.

Hamlin finished with a top time of 35.504, followed by Busch (35.515), Kevin Harvick (35.626), Erik Jones (35.678) and Austin Dillon (35.688).

"I didn't get all of it, for sure, but definitely the team gave me a great driving car," Hamlin said after qualifying, per NASCAR. "One that was easily able to back up times, time after time. We got faster every time on the racetrack today. Proud of this whole FedEx Toyota team. These guys are really stepping up. We're starting to make a little hay now."

