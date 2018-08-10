NASCAR at Michigan 2018 Qualifying Results: Denny Hamlin Wins Pole Position

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 10, 2018

BROOKLYN, MI - AUGUST 10: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Office Toyota, walks to his car during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Consmers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 10, 2018 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)
Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

Denny Hamlin won the pole for Sunday's Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway, narrowly edging out his teammate, Kyle Busch.

Hamlin finished with a top time of 35.504, followed by Busch (35.515), Kevin Harvick (35.626), Erik Jones (35.678) and Austin Dillon (35.688).

"I didn't get all of it, for sure, but definitely the team gave me a great driving car," Hamlin said after qualifying, per NASCAR. "One that was easily able to back up times, time after time. We got faster every time on the racetrack today. Proud of this whole FedEx Toyota team. These guys are really stepping up. We're starting to make a little hay now."

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Deep Fantasy Sleepers to Keep an Eye on 😴

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Deep Fantasy Sleepers to Keep an Eye on 😴

    Matt Camp
    via Bleacher Report

    Woodland Leads PGA After Play Suspended

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Woodland Leads PGA After Play Suspended

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Win-Loss Predictions for Every NBA Team

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Win-Loss Predictions for Every NBA Team

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Unicorn Fam Is the Future of Basketball 🦄

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Unicorn Fam Is the Future of Basketball 🦄

    Deyscha Smith
    via Bleacher Report