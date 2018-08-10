PGA Championship 2018 Tee Times: Pairings and Predictions for Saturday Schedule

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Inclement weather in the St. Louis area wreaked havoc on the second round of the 100th PGA Championship Friday, forcing the PGA to move the conclusion of the round to Saturday morning.

Rickie Fowler, Jason Day, Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are among the golfers hitting the course at Bellerive Country Club Saturday morning to complete their second set of 36 holes.

Saturday's play begins at 8 a.m. ET with the conclusion of the second round, while the third round starts 30 minutes after the second round ends with players in threesomes teeing off from the first and 10th tees.

Gary Woodland, who finished his second round during Friday morning's set of tee times, leads the tournament at 10-under, with Kevin Kisner one shot back.

Groups Left On Course

Play resumes at 8 a.m. ET

Michael Block, Eddie Pepperell, Ryan Fox*

Jamie Lovemark, Rich Berberian Jr., Shugo Imahira

Austin Cook, Craig Hocknull, Alexander Bjork*

Brandt Snedeker, Sean McCarty, Haotong Li

Yusaku Miyazoto, Bob Sowards, Scott Brown*

Jim Furyk, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele

Rafa Cabrera Bello, Thomas Bjorn, James Hahn*

Davis Love III, Martin Kaymer, Rich Beem

Billy Horschel, Byeong Hun An, Shane Lowry*

Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama, Ian Poulter

Brian Harman, Yuta Ikeda, Adam Hadwin*

Henrik Stenson, Danny Willett, Pat Perez

Padraig Harrington, Jimmy Walker, Vijay Singh*

Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

Bryson DeChambeau, Andy Sullivan, Kiradech Aphibarnrat*

Shubhankar Sharma, Jordan Smith, Scott Piercy

Ryan Armour, Cameron Smith, Peter Uihlein*

Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy

Paul Dunne, J.B. Holmes, Dylan Fritteli*

Matthew Fitzpatrick, Webb Simpson, Jhonattan Vegas

Charles Howell III, Jason Schmuhl, Brian Gay*

Stewart Cink, Branden Grace, Ryan Moore

David Muttitt, Ollie Schniederjans, Troy Merritt*

Ross Fisher, Alexander Levy, Patton Kizzire

Shawn Warren, Mikko Korhonen, J.J. Spaun*

Julian Suri, Sungjae Im, Craig Bowden

*-started round on 10th hole

Predictions

Players With 2 Completed Rounds Achieve Saturday Success Thanks To Rest

Friday's weather delay disrupted the rhythm of many golfers attempting to surge up the leaderboard and earn a spot in one of Saturday's final groups.

While that can still be earned during the resumption of play Saturday morning, the leaders who completed their second rounds will benefit from their long rest.

Six of the top seven players on the leaderboard, including Woodland, drew the Thursday afternoon-Friday morning tee times, which turned out to be the most favorable.

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Woodland, Kisner, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Charl Schwartzel and Thomas Pieters all shot 66 or lower Friday, and with the weather softening up the course more, they'll be poised for more success Saturday.

The main advantage for those who completed 36 holes is they won't be rushed from off the course to the range and back to the course like the players who make the cut at the end of the second round will have to do.

Players like Woodland and Kisner have the opportunity to go through their normal routines, which could help settle their nerves as they fight for their first major championship.

Woods Continues Success, Reaches Top 10

Just as the weather started to get ugly, Tiger Woods caught the attention of the gallery, as he birdied three of his first seven holes.

The strong start was a welcome sight for Woods, who shot a first-round 70 which left him with some work to do to catch up to the leaders.

The 42-year-old, who is in search of his first major since the 2008 U.S. Open, has 11 holes left to play in his round alongside Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas, both of whom are beneath Woods on the leaderboard.

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

In order to thrive in the final two rounds, where he found success at The Masters and The Open, Woods must finish the second round in strong fashion.

Although the weather stunted a run up the leaderboard Friday, Woods can use the confidence gained from his four pars and three birdies to take advantage of the course conditions to vault himself into contention.

If that occurs, Woods could inch closer to his 15th major title in the third round, like he did at Carnoustie, when he produced a third-round 66.

Statistics obtained from PGATour.com.