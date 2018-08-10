Ex-MLB SP Esteban Loaiza Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges, Faces Life Sentence

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

Former MLB pitcher Esteban Loaiza pleaded guilty to felony cocaine possession with the intent to distribute on Friday, per TMZ Sports, and is now facing a potential life sentence and deportation to Mexico.

According to that report, "the 46-year-old was arrested in San Diego back in February after officials said he was trying to move more than $500,000 in cocaine from a house located near a school. Officials say Loaiza was using 'sophisticated' smuggling devices to hide the 22 kilos of coke."

He will be sentenced Nov. 2 and is facing a minimum of 10 years behind bars.

Loaiza, 46, spent 14 seasons in Major League Baseball in stints for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Texas Rangers, Chicago White Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, Oakland Athletics, Los Angeles Dodgers, Washington Nationals and New York Yankees. He last pitched in 2008.

For his career, he was 126-114 with a 4.65 ERA and 1.408 WHIP. He was also a two-time All-Star in 2003 and 2004.