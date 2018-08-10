Little League World Series Regionals 2018: Scores and Bracket Results from Day 8

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The field for the 2018 Little League World Series is nearing completion with the semifinal rounds of the remaining regional brackets taking place Friday across the United States and Canada.

Eight teams punched their tickets to Saturday's championship games during the Day 8 action. Several of those victories came in close, dramatic fashion, which doesn't come as a surprise given the level of parity at this stage of the annual tournament.

Let's check out a complete list of scores from Friday's games, which will be updated through the conclusion of play. That's followed by a recap of the action. For a look at each region's individual bracket, check out the event's official website.

Friday LLWS Schedule and Results

Canada: British Columbia 8, Ontario 2

Canada: Atlantic 5, Quebec 4

Midwest: Iowa 6, Minnesota 2

New England: Rhode Island 6, New Hampshire 5

Northwest: Idaho 8, Oregon 3

Great Lakes: Indiana vs. Ohio (5 p.m. ET)

Mid-Atlantic: New Jersey vs. Maryland (7 p.m. ET)

West: Nevada vs. Northern California (9 p.m. ET)

British Columbia 8, Ontario 2

British Columbia scored at least one run in five of the six innings to remain undefeated and punch its ticket to the Canadian title game with the victory over Ontario.

Ten different players recorded a hit for B.C., which is represented by Whalley Little League. Cole Balkovec led the way with three knocks, while Andre Juco added two.

Zaeden Fortin-Pleasants allowed just one earned run in 5.1 innings with eight strikeouts to pick up the win.

Roman Figueroa recorded a double for the only extra-base hit for Ontario (Toronto High Park Little League). Francesco Pelaia allowed 11 hits and five runs in four innings.

Atlantic 5, Quebec 4

Atlantic held off a late rally by Quebec, the Canadian tournament host, to earn its place opposite British Columbia in the championship game.

It scored twice in the top of the fifth to grab a 5-2 lead. But Quebec (Valleyfield Little League) fought back with two runs of its own in the bottom of the penultimate inning, and it had the tying run on second base with one out but couldn't get him across the plate.

Brayden MacDonald had two hits, one RBI and one run for Atlantic (Glace Bay Little League). Lachlan Pilling came up with a clutch effort on the mound, putting together a scoreless sixth inning to close the door on Quebec's comeback bid.

Iowa 6, Minnesota 2

Iowa will play North Dakota in the Midwest title game after scoring four runs in the bottom of the fifth to upend Minnesota.

Connor Duong started the rally for Iowa (Grandview Little League) with a one-out single in the fifth. Minnesota (Coon Rapids Andover American Little League) didn't record another out until all four runs had crossed the plate as it allowed four hits and a walk over a five-batter span.

Duong also pitched a complete game to get the victory.

Mason Hoheisel had two hits and two RBI for Minnesota.

Rhode Island 6, New Hampshire 5

Rhode Island completed a memorable comeback by scoring all six of its runs in the bottom of the final inning to stun New Hampshire.

After scoring three runs to get back within striking distance, Rhode Island (Coventry Little League) recorded two straight outs to move on the brink of elimination. It restarted the rally with two walks and a hit before Tommy Turner brought home the winning runs with a walk-off single.

Turner tallied three hits to pace the Rhode Island offense and also pitched the final 2.1 innings to keep his team within reach for his sixth-inning heroics.

Ryan Strand, Logan Simmons and Will Perkowski had two hits apiece for New Hampshire (Goffstown Junior Baseball Little League).

Rhode Island will play Massachusetts for the New England title.

Idaho 8, Oregon 3

Idaho scored six runs over the final three innings to pull away from Oregon and advance to the Northwest championship, where it will take on Montana.

It was an efficient offensive performance from Idaho (Coeur d’Alene Little League), which scored eight runs on seven hits. Its patience at the plate led to six walks and created run-scoring opportunities, and the team came through with some timely knocks late.

Avrey Cherry and Christopher Reynolds recorded two hits and two RBI each for Idaho. Braeden Newby and Alexander Currie combined for nine strikeouts in six innings of the mound.

Gunnar Gustafson had a perfect day at the plate with two hits and a walk in three plate appearances for Oregon (Murrayhill Little League).