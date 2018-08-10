Kenny Stills Rips NFL for Blackballing Colin Kaepernick, Eric Reid After Protest

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills said the NFL should acknowledge its teams are blackballing former San Francisco 49ers teammates Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid for their role in starting the protest movement during the United States national anthem.

Stills, who took a knee during the anthem before Thursday's preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, explained to Jason Lieser of the Palm Beach Post what he wanted to see before he'd consider standing for "The Star-Spangled Banner."

"What would it take? It would take a lot," he said. "But I think a good first step for us as a league would be acknowledging what they're doing to Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid. You can't say as a league that you support the players and the protest and then blackball the players that initially started the protest."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.