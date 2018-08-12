B/R's Best Reads of the Week of August 12

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Bleacher Report makes your life easier by rounding up all its best content from the week in one place.



LeBron's Great, but Mike Trout Is This Generation's Most Dominant Male Athlete

Sorry, LeBron, but the numbers prove Mike Trout is this generation’s most dominant team athlete.

Chasing Alvin Kamara: The NFL's Reluctant Star

Reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Alvin Kamara goes off on the Vikings and Super Bowl-winning Eagles in exclusive interview with B/R.

Wiz Khalifa on Why He Got into MMA: 'I Just Got Tired of Getting My Ass Whooped'



Chart-topping rapper Wiz Khalifa put on 35 pounds by taking up MMA and training with UFC legends.