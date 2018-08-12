B/R's Best Reads of the Week of August 12

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 12, 2018

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout reacts after hitting a fly ball during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Bleacher Report makes your life easier by rounding up all its best content from the week in one place. 


LeBron's Great, but Mike Trout Is This Generation's Most Dominant Male Athlete

Sorry, LeBron, but the numbers prove Mike Trout is this generation’s most dominant team athlete.

Chasing Alvin Kamara: The NFL's Reluctant Star

Reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Alvin Kamara goes off on the Vikings and Super Bowl-winning Eagles in exclusive interview with B/R.

Wiz Khalifa on Why He Got into MMA: 'I Just Got Tired of Getting My Ass Whooped'

Chart-topping rapper Wiz Khalifa put on 35 pounds by taking up MMA and training with UFC legends. 

Related

    After 22 Years, Arsenal Has a New Look

    Featured logo
    Featured

    After 22 Years, Arsenal Has a New Look

    Tom Williams
    via Bleacher Report

    Watch Live: PGA Champ. Round 4

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Watch Live: PGA Champ. Round 4

    Pga
    via Pga

    Captain Kirk Deals in Vikings Debut 🔥

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Captain Kirk Deals in Vikings Debut 🔥

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    1 Thing Every Team Failed to Address

    Featured logo
    Featured

    1 Thing Every Team Failed to Address

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report