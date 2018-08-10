Aaron Rodgers and Chris Paul Face off in a Heated Game of Putt, Pass and Swish

Chris Paul and Aaron Rodgers joined up to go head to head with the help of the Boys and Girls club to play a couple rounds of the Bleacher Report-created game Putt, Pass and Swish. 

From B/R x State Farm.

   

