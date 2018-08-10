PGA Championship 2018 Leaderboard: Latest Scores and Standings from Friday

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Gary Woodland maintained his lead at the 2018 PGA Championship on Friday, as the action began to hot up at Bellerive Golf Course in Missouri.

Friday's play saw fierce competition between Woodland and Kevin Kisner at the top of the leaderboard, with the lead swapping between the two players on several occasions.

Woodland just managed to edge proceedings. He shot a 66 to move 10-under and take the clubhouse lead. A bogey at the 18th saw Kisner drop a shot behind at nine under.

Other stars also moved into contention during Friday's second round. U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka shot a brilliant 63 to move to within two shots of the lead.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson is also within sight of the top spot after a 67 which means he is one shot behind Koepka.

PGA Championship Standings

Gary Woodland (-10)

Kevin Kisner (-9)

Brooks Koepka (-8)

Dustin Johnson (-7)

Charl Schwartzel (-7)

Brandon Stone (-6)

Thomas Pieters (-6)

Jason Kokrak (-6)

The full leaderboard can be found here.

Woodland continues to set the pace at the PGA Championship. His opening two rounds in Missouri are the joint lowest at a major tournament, according to golf writer Pete Pappas:

He got off to a steady start but dropped behind Kisner after a bogey at the 14th. A fantastic approach shot at the 17th set him up with an eagle chance, and he made no mistake to get back on track.

Three more birdies followed on the back nine, as he moved to four under for the day and took the outright lead.

He offered his view of the day's play, as shown by the PGA Championship:

Yet Kisner also put in an excellent performance and looked on track for a 63, until a dropped shot on his final hole cost him a tie of the lead.

The PGA Tour showed just how impressive his round was:

Two players who did manage a 63 to shoot up the leaderboard were Koepka and South Africa's Charl Schwartzel.

ESPN Stats & Info highlighted their achievement:

Koepka picked up three shots over his first eight holes, before securing three consecutive birdies as he hit the back nine.

It was a superb effort but one that was matched by Schwartzel. The South African could have gone one better if he'd managed a birdie at his final hole but had to settle for par.

Friday was also a good day for Johnson who moved to seven under as he seeks the second major of his career.

ESPN Stats & Info showed how he looks in great shape:

It might have been even better for Johnson if he had not picked up two bogeys, but it was still a strong effort that leaves him well placed going into Saturday's third round.