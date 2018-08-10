PGA Championship Leaderboard 2018: Updating Results and Standings for Friday

PGA Championship Leaderboard 2018: Updating Results and Standings for FridayAugust 10, 2018
Kevin Kisner moved to the top of the leaderboard at the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive Golf Course in Missouri early on Friday.
Overnight leader Gary Woodland was knocked off top spot by Kisner, who made a fine start to his second round with four birdies in his opening six holes.
Woodland hit back with an eagle at the 17th to join Kisner on eight under. However, Kisner maintained his brilliant form to move to nine under after nine holes completed.
PGA Championship Standings
Kevin Kisner (-10)
Gary Woodland (-9)
Dustin Johnson (-7)
Brooks Koepka (7
Brandon Stone (-6)
Charl Schwartzel (-6)
Zach Johnson (-6)
The full leaderboard can be found here.
Kisner Puts Pressure On Woodland
Kisner continued the form he showed on Thursday to apply pressure to Woodland. He started off with two birdies and added two more at the 13th and 15th to give him the outright lead.
Woodland was unable to respond initally. Although he picked up a birdie at the 11th, a dropped shot at the 14th proved costly as he was knocked off top spot.
However, a brilliant eagle at the 17th gave him hope. A fantastic approach put him within five feet of the cup, and he made no mistake with his putt.
It had no impact on Kisner who birdied the 17th and 18th to reclaim the lead. ESPN Stats & Info highlighted his form over the front nine:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Kevin Kisner shoots -6 (29) on the front-9 Friday and is currently atop the leaderboard at the PGA Championship Dating back to last year's PGA Championship, Kisner has led after 6 rounds of majors, twice that of any of golfer. He's still searching for his 1st major victory. https://t.co/EWRgdFO6ZL
If he keeps up his form he could become the first player to shoot a 62 at the tournament:
The European Tour @EuropeanTour
#62Watch No one has ever shot a 62 at the #PGAChamp. Kisner needs to play the front nine in 33 to shoot that number (shot 33 on the opening nine Thursday). https://t.co/IMTjFUfPv7
Given Kisner's early form such a score is not out of the question.
Molinari and Koepka On The Move
Open champion Molinari was a big mover early on Friday. The Italian started with a birdie at the 10th. He picked up two more at the 12th and 14th to move within sight of the leaders.
The PGA Championship showed him in action:
U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka was also enjoying himself as he joined Molinari on five under.
Golf writer Brian Wacker highlighted how he's recovered from a poor start:
Brian Wacker @brianwacker1
Brooks Koepka at it again. Played his first 9 in +2, his 16 since in -5. Now T8 and within four of the lead.
The American managed three birdies on his front nine to move up the leaderboard and into contention.
