PGA Championship Leaderboard 2018: Updating Results and Standings for Friday

Kevin Kisner moved to the top of the leaderboard at the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive Golf Course in Missouri early on Friday.

Overnight leader Gary Woodland was knocked off top spot by Kisner, who made a fine start to his second round with four birdies in his opening six holes.

Woodland hit back with an eagle at the 17th to join Kisner on eight under. However, Kisner maintained his brilliant form to move to nine under after nine holes completed.

PGA Championship Standings

Kevin Kisner (-10)

Gary Woodland (-9)

Dustin Johnson (-7)

Brooks Koepka (7

Brandon Stone (-6)

Charl Schwartzel (-6)

Zach Johnson (-6)

The full leaderboard can be found here.

Kisner Puts Pressure On Woodland

Kisner continued the form he showed on Thursday to apply pressure to Woodland. He started off with two birdies and added two more at the 13th and 15th to give him the outright lead.

Woodland was unable to respond initally. Although he picked up a birdie at the 11th, a dropped shot at the 14th proved costly as he was knocked off top spot.

However, a brilliant eagle at the 17th gave him hope. A fantastic approach put him within five feet of the cup, and he made no mistake with his putt.

It had no impact on Kisner who birdied the 17th and 18th to reclaim the lead. ESPN Stats & Info highlighted his form over the front nine:

If he keeps up his form he could become the first player to shoot a 62 at the tournament:

Given Kisner's early form such a score is not out of the question.

Molinari and Koepka On The Move

Open champion Molinari was a big mover early on Friday. The Italian started with a birdie at the 10th. He picked up two more at the 12th and 14th to move within sight of the leaders.

The PGA Championship showed him in action:

U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka was also enjoying himself as he joined Molinari on five under.

Golf writer Brian Wacker highlighted how he's recovered from a poor start:

The American managed three birdies on his front nine to move up the leaderboard and into contention.