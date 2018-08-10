Colin Kaepernick Praises Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson for Protest During Anthem

Colin Kaepernick Praises Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson for Protest During AnthemAugust 10, 2018
Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick recognized Miami Dolphins wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson for kneeling during the national anthem to protest social injustice prior to Thursday's preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Kaepernick, who last suited up for the San Francisco 49ers in 2016, posted on Twitter Thursday night:
Colin Kaepernick @Kaepernick7
My brother @kstills continued his protest of systemic oppression tonight by taking a knee. Albert Wilson @iThinkIsee12 joined him in protest. Stay strong brothers!✊🏾 📸 @footcandles #imwithkap #imwithereid #takeaknee https://t.co/LimoadfUcW
Following the Dolphins' 26-24 loss, Stills told reporters he did not coordinate the protest with Wilson.
"It just happened that way," Stills said, according to the Associated Press' Steven Wine. "When I'm on a knee, most of the time I'm praying, and thank God for having Albert next to me. Being a part of this protest hasn't been easy. I thought I was going to be by myself out there. Today I had an angel with me with Albert being out there. I'm grateful he sees what's happening, and he wants to do something about it as well."
On Friday, President Donald Trump again took aim at players who have protested social injustice during the national anthem with a series of tweets:
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump
The NFL players are at it again - taking a knee when they should be standing proudly for the National Anthem. Numerous players, from different teams, wanted to show their “outrage” at something that most of them are unable to define. They make a fortune doing what they love......
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump
.....Be happy, be cool! A football game, that fans are paying soooo much money to watch and enjoy, is no place to protest. Most of that money goes to the players anyway. Find another way to protest. Stand proudly for your National Anthem or be Suspended Without Pay!
"If you continue to misinterpret what we're doing, reach out to me," Stills said Thursday, per NBC 6 Sports. "Look at my website, look at my Twitter, look at all my social media platforms, and I think you'll get a better idea of why we are doing what we are doing."
