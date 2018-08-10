Colin Kaepernick Praises Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson for Protest During Anthem

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick recognized Miami Dolphins wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson for kneeling during the national anthem to protest social injustice prior to Thursday's preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kaepernick, who last suited up for the San Francisco 49ers in 2016, posted on Twitter Thursday night:

Following the Dolphins' 26-24 loss, Stills told reporters he did not coordinate the protest with Wilson.

"It just happened that way," Stills said, according to the Associated Press' Steven Wine. "When I'm on a knee, most of the time I'm praying, and thank God for having Albert next to me. Being a part of this protest hasn't been easy. I thought I was going to be by myself out there. Today I had an angel with me with Albert being out there. I'm grateful he sees what's happening, and he wants to do something about it as well."

On Friday, President Donald Trump again took aim at players who have protested social injustice during the national anthem with a series of tweets:

"If you continue to misinterpret what we're doing, reach out to me," Stills said Thursday, per NBC 6 Sports. "Look at my website, look at my Twitter, look at all my social media platforms, and I think you'll get a better idea of why we are doing what we are doing."