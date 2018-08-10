Madden 19: Teams with Most Dominant Rosters and Player Ratings

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

In an effort to be as true to life as possible, Madden NFL 19's player and team ratings feature the usual suspects near the top of the list.

It's the same deal with Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Antonio Brown on the cover—why go for anything short of the best receiver in football who also doubles as one of the best personalities.

Of course, the highest-rated teams are always a bragging point among friends. It's also a good place to start for those who want to figure out the best teams to use online competitively or via franchise mode (the underdogs to rebuild like Cleveland are too obvious, right?).

Besides checking out our official Madden NFL 19 review, these are the top-rated teams users will want to know about.

Philadelphia Eagles

Ratings: 91 OVR, 97 OFF, 89 DEF

No big surprise here, right?

The team that won a Super Bowl with Nick Foles under center while an injured MVP favorite watched from the sidelines naturally has big Madden ratings as a result.

Interestingly enough, Carson Wentz only checks in with an 86 overall—12 players have the same rating or higher on the team's overall list.

Safety Malcolm Jenkins is the highest-rated player on the roster at a 94 overall. The underrated right guard Brandon Brooks is one point below him, as is star defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and defensive end Brandon Graham coming off seasons in which they recorded 5.5 and 9.5 sacks, respectively. Don't forget this deep line added Michael Bennett, who rocks a rating of 88.

The offensive line is a major part of what made the Eagles tick while they ran the read-option to perfection. Not only is Brooks a 93, center Jason Kelce is a 92 and both tackles, Lane Johnson and Jason Peters, check in with a 91.

Few teams in Madden, if any, have a line like this in front of a quarterback, making life easier on users who want to get away with throwing the ball to weapons like Alshon Jeffery without facing much pressure. Teams with flashier players at skill positions might get picked more in online mode, but the offensive line up front makes the Eagles a great pick.

Los Angeles Rams

Ratings: 84 OVR, 85 OFF, 87 DEF

Excellent team building and arguably even better coaching have the Los Angeles Rams riding high.

The first thing users typically look at is the quarterback, so the disclaimer here is Jared Goff is only an 83. But it's a far cry from the year prior when Goff looked mediocre at best, so the coaching around him and his own development has him at least passable from a competitive Madden standpoint. If he puts up another 28 touchdowns with only seven interceptions in 2018, the rating should only increase by the week.

Anyway, users are only here for the flashier players anyway. It mostly comes on the defensive side of the ball for the Rams, with running back Todd Gurley the big exception. A year removed from rushing for 1,305 yards and 13 touchdowns on a 4.7 average, not to mention 64 catches for 788 yards and six more touchdowns, Gurley is one of the game's highest-rated backs at 92.

However, he's not even the highest-rated player on the team. Or second-highest.

Those spots go to the defensive line. Aaron Donald is one of the rare 99-rated players and chasing after him is the still-relevant Ndamukong Suh at a 94.

It hardly stops there for the defense. Elite safety Lamarcus Joyner is a 90 and corners Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters are sitting at 89 and 87, respectively. Another defensive lineman, safety and corner sit at 80 or higher to round out the unit.

True to real life, users running with the Rams will be predictable in that they want to run the ball down an opponent's throat or otherwise get the ball in Gurley's hands by any means necessary. Predictable can work, as the Rams showed a year ago.

New England Patriots

Ratings: 85 OVR, 89 OFF, 87 DEF

For those seeking out elite quarterback play, well, they know where to look.

Tom Brady is back with a 99 overall rating, this time after bucking Father Time to the tune of 4,577 yards and 32 touchdowns against eight interceptions on a 66.3 completion percentage.

Not that he or users controlling him need it, but Brady has some elite help once again. Rob Gronkowski also boasts a 99 overall and Julian Edelman isn't too far behind at an 88. While losing Nate Solder over the offseason hurt, center David Andrews is still an 84 overall and three other linemen check in at 81 or better.

Interestingly enough, the bulk of New England's highest-rated players come on the other side of the football—which is a testament to smart team building on behalf of the front office in Foxborough.

Safety Devin McCourty is a 92, cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and Jason McCourty sit at 87, right end Trey Flowers is an 86, left end Adrian Clayborn is an 84, man in the middle Danny Shelton is an 85, safety Patrick Chung is an 83 and linebacker Dont'a Hightower is an 84.

Madden strikes the right cord here with the Patriots. Brady will do just fine doling out passes to underrated talents like Rex Burkhead and Chris Hogan—it's the defense that will catch others off guard in competitive play or otherwise.