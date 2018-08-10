PGA Championship 2018: Predictions, Live Stream and TV Coverage Hub for Friday

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Gary Woodland held a one-shot overnight lead on Thursday at the 2018 PGA Championship in St. Louis, and he'll be hoping to retain his position atop the leaderboard on Friday.

Close behind him is Rickie Fowler on five-under while Brandon Stone and Zach Johnson are a further shot back ahead of a clutch of players on three-under, all of whom will have their sights set on climbing the standings.

On Friday, the action can be seen on TNT from 2 p.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET, with live-streaming available on the PGA Championship website. For viewers in the UK, the tournament is not being televised but can be streamed live via the Eleven Sports website.

Here's a look at what to expect from the second round:

Fowler Will Continue His Charge

After Sergio Garcia won the Masters last year, all eyes are now on Fowler as perhaps the best golfer on tour yet to win a major title.

It's still early at Bellerive Golf Course, but he has enjoyed an excellent start.

Midway through his opening round, Golf Channel's Brandel Chamblee called on Fowler to improve his short game:

He seemed to do just that and finished the round with six birdies and just a single blemish:

Per the PGA Championship, the 65 he shot was his best-ever round at the tournament, which bodes well for the rest of the competition if he can maintain his momentum into Friday.

Fowler is staying relaxed about the situation, though. Per Ben Everill of PGATour.com, he said:

"You can't force the issue and it relates to some of our game plan and how we're going about this week as far as just trying to play within ourselves and not do anything extra special.

"I don't have to play special to win. Like I said, wear out fairway, wear out greens, and keep it as stress-free as possible and keep picking apart this golf course. It sounds cliche, hole by hole, shot by shot, but Thursday you can check the success box and move on to Friday."

Keeping calm will be key to the 29-year-old's chances, and if he can do that, he can cement himself in contention heading into the weekend with another strong round.

Another Mixed Day for Tiger Woods

When Tiger Woods went three over after his first two holes on Thursday, it looked as though it would be a day to forget for the 14-time Major winner.

The American stopped the rot with a birdie on his third hole and showed some world-class scrambling to salvage a par soon after:

He dropped another shot at the 16th, but over the final 10 holes, he picked up three more birdies, and he was even by the end of his round.

Golf Channel's Tiger Tracker doubted he could pull it off after his disastrous start, while golf writer Jason Sobel believes Woods could have some momentum heading into Friday:

Indeed, if he starts as he finished on Thursday he could have an excellent day.

However, Woods has struggled to do that of late. At the British Open, he finished even in three of the four rounds with multiple bogeys and birdies in each, so maintaining positive momentum has been difficult for him.

Even from hole to hole, the quality of his shot-making continues to vary—he's more than capable of pulling off some sensational efforts, as he did when saving par above, but he'll just as frequently put himself in trouble.

Unless he can break out of that cycle with some consistency, he'll likely have plenty more ups and downs again on Friday.