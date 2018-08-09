PGA Championship 2018: Gary Woodland Holds 1-Stroke Lead over Rickie Fowler

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

For most of the day, it seemed like Rickie Fowler would carry the 18-hole lead going into Friday.

Then Gary Woodland caught fire on the back nine and soared to the top of the leaderboard, shooting a six-under 64 in the first round of the 2018 PGA Championship. Woodland has a one-stroke lead over Fowler, who sits one ahead of Zach Johnson and Austin Cook in a tie for third place. Eleven players, led by Jason Day and Dustin Johnson, are tied for fifth place at three under.

Woodland, who had a large contingent of friends and family as part of his gallery, birdied seven of his final 11 holes and had an incredible putting day. The PGA's strokes gained metric had him picking up 7.3 strokes over the field.

Justin Ray of Golf Channel noted Woodland's 152 feet of putts Thursday is the highest number of his career.

"This is as close as I've ever played to home," Woodland told reporters of St. Louis' Bellerive Country Club. "Which is awesome. I have a million friends and family here, which is really cool. We're kind of in enemy territory down here in Missouri. We're big Kansas people. But the Missouri fans were nice to me today as well and I really fed off the energy that was out there surrounding the group."

Woodland has never finished any better than 12th in a major championship. He's been in the top 20 just twice in his career.

Woodland's scorching back nine unseated Fowler, who put himself in a good position to win his first major championship before he turns 30 in December. Fowler hit 88.8 percent of his greens in regulation and carded a lone bogey—a frustrating blunder on the par-three 17th—against six birdies on his way to 65.