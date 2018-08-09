Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson Kneel During Anthem Before Dolphins Preseason Opener

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Two members of the Miami Dolphins continued their protest during the national anthem prior to Thursday's preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Per Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Dolphins receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson moved to kneel when the anthem started after sitting on the bench as players from both teams lined up on the sideline prior to the song starting.

Stills has been protesting during the national anthem since the 2016 season. He spoke out against the NFL's policy that required all players to stand when the song played before games or remain in the locker room.

"I feel like you guys know how I would feel about the anthem policy," Stills told reporters in May. "I just want to continue to focus on the work that I'm doing, the work that the rest of these guys are doing in our communities to make change. I really don't want to get involved in some back-and-forth and more divisiveness than we already have going."

The NFL and NFL Players Association have since halted that new policy and continue to work on a solution that will appease both sides.

Wilson, whom the Dolphins signed in March, protested during the anthem last season with the Kansas City Chiefs. The 26-year-old remained seated on the bench with three teammates prior to a Week 5 matchup against the Houston Texans.