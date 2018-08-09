Little League World Series Regionals 2018: Thursday Scores and Bracket Results

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The field for the Little League World Series is almost set, with the top teams separating themselves in the regional rounds.

The Southeast and Southwest regions were completed, as teams from Georgia and Texas, respectively, won their brackets. This leaves six more spots in the United States draw for Williamsport.

Here is the latest from the various regions around the country as the teams inch one step closer to the LLWS.

Note: All stats and schedule information courtesy of the event's official site.

Great Lakes (Bracket)

Ohio 9, Kentucky 1

New Albany Little League in Ohio faced little resistance from Kentucky as it stayed alive and advanced to the next stage of the tournament.

With its balanced offense, the team scored nine runs on 15 hits. Zach Casey, Garrett Givin and Ben Liebel each had three hits, while Givin came around three times to score on his own.

Casey continued his impressive run throughout the tournament, as he's gone 7-for-9 so far in three games.

Although St. Matthews Baseball Little League in Louisville was able to keep the game close enough to avoid a mercy rule, the squad never had much of a chance in this one.

Ohio advances to take on Indiana on Friday before potentially matching up against Michigan in the championship game.

Midwest (Bracket)

Iowa 14, Kansas 0

Blake Larson made sure Iowa wasn't going home Thursday, extending his team's lead in the third inning with a grand slam:

This was part of a huge day for the young player, who finished 3-for-4 with five RBI, plus a triple and two runs scored.

His effort helped key a dominant offensive performance from Grandview Little League in Des Moines, which was enough to end the game after five innings.

Maddox O'Conner did the rest of the work, shutting Kansas down with five shutout innings and six strikeouts.

Iowa moves on to face Minnesota on Friday in another elimination game, with the winner taking on N/S Dakota on Saturday.

New England (Bracket)

New Hampshire 9, Connecticut 3

New Hampshire scored three runs in the first inning and never slowed down offensively, tallying nine runs on 10 hits.

Ryan Strand had four hits in the win, with one of his shots going over the wall for his first homer of the tournament. He and Max Ouellette helped carry the offense to another big victory that kept the season alive.

The squad now has 22 runs in its last two games after losing its opening matchup.

While Connecticut's Pierce Cowles struck out eight batters in 3.2 innings, the opposing team was able to score five runs off him.

Rhode Island and New Hampshire will battle Friday for the right to face Massachusetts in the New England championship game.

Northwest (Bracket)

Montana 5, Idaho 2

Unlike most of the other games Thursday, the battle between Montana and Idaho was between undefeated teams within the regional, meaning neither was eliminated in the game.

This is good news for Idaho after Montana's come-from-behind effort.

After Idaho took a 2-0 lead in the third inning, the squad from Boulder Arrowhead Little League in Billings answered right back with three runs in the bottom of the inning. In the bottom of the fifth, Montana put the game away with two more runs.

Josh Sears had two RBI in the win to send his squad to the championship game Saturday.

Idaho will get another chance to keep its season alive against Oregon on Friday.

Mid-Atlantic (Bracket)

Maryland 6, Pennsylvania, 0

While there were some big hitters in this game, it was more about pitching and defense.

Both teams made strong plays on the field to keep the scoring down:

However, the star of the day was Maryland pitcher Kannon Cropper, who pitched a complete game shutout in the win. He struck out seven while allowing just a single hit.

Runs were tough to come by early for Berlin Little League in Maryland, but the squad piled it on in the final few innings to pull away. Alex Navarro finished 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI to help lead the offense.

Pennsylvania was eliminated with the loss while Maryland will move on to face New Jersey on Friday.

West (Bracket)

Hawaii vs. Nevada, 9 p.m. ET