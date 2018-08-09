Eddie Hearn: Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder Will Happen If Both Keep Winning

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Anthony Joshua's promoter has no doubt the long-awaited heavyweight bout between Joshua and Deontay Wilder will happen at some point.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Eddie Hearn said both fighters just have to keep winning their matches to set up the showdown everyone wants to see.

"100 percent (the fight will happen) provided both guys keep winning," Hearn said. "That's the fight. That's the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world. No amount of money can ever buy that."

Wilder's co-manager, Shelly Finkel, told ESPN's Dan Rafael on June 12 that both fighters agreed to terms on a two-fight deal with the first bout taking place this fall in the United Kingdom.

"Deontay sent an email to Joshua (Sunday) night and I sent one today to Barry Hearn and Eddie telling them that we officially accept the offer to fight under the terms they gave us and to send us the contract," Finkel said.

Four days later, Joshua officially signed on to defend the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles against mandatory challenger Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium on Sept. 22.

Wilder currently doesn't have a fight scheduled, but WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman told Sky Sports Tyson Fury will likely be his next opponent.

Joshua's deal also includes an April 13 bout at Wembley Stadium if he defeats Povetkin, though an official opponent has yet to be announced.