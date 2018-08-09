Madden NFL 19 Gameplay Commentary Says Chargers Still in San Diego

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

A portion of play-by-play dialogue in the new Madden NFL 19 video game talks about the Los Angeles Chargers as if they still reside in San Diego.

Twitter user Michael Cook posted a clip on social media Tuesday:

EA Sports responded to the tweet with a statement about the error.

"Hey Charger fans, thanks for flagging this," the Madden publisher wrote Wednesday. "We'll have this fixed in the game with our next Title Update during the week of August 20th!"

The Chargers announced their relocation from San Diego to L.A. in January 2017. They currently play in the StubHub Center ahead of a planned move to Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park with the Los Angeles Rams for the 2020 season.

The Bolts spent 55 years in San Diego before the move north in California.