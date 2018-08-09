WWE Rumors: Chris Jericho 'Destined' for Impact Wrestling, Says Dave Meltzer

Jason Miller/Associated Press

Chris Jericho reportedly may be interested in adding a run with Impact Wrestling to his already incredible resume.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Tommy Messano of Cageside Seats), "there is a lot of belief within the business than Jericho is destined" to join Impact.

Meltzer added, "The not wanting to do anything that would get Vince [McMahon] mad doctrine isn't nearly as strong as it was months ago," a reference to Jericho previously suggesting that he would never want to do anything to disrespect the WWE chairman.

When asked on Twitter last month if he would ever consider working with Impact Wrestling, Jericho responded, "Of course!"

Don Callis and Scott D'Amore are currently in charge of wrestling operations for Impact. Like Jericho, they are Canadians with a great deal of experience in the business.

Meltzer noted Jericho was the one who suggested to Leonard Asper of Anthem Sports that Callis and D'Amore be put in positions of power.

Since Impact Wrestling came under the control of Anthem, it has run many of its biggest shows in Canada.

Jericho once suggested that he would never wrestle for another company other than WWE, but that changed when he faced Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 12 this year for New Japan.

He then beat Tetsuya Naito at Dominion in June to become the IWGP intercontinental champion.

Last month, during an interview with Inside The Ropes (h/t Aaron Varble of WrestlingInc.com), Jericho suggested he wouldn't want to work for a company other than WWE within the United States: "It's not a matter of just going out and doing indies—and like I said—I always felt like the unwritten rule is I don't want to go into the states. I felt like that would be a real slap in the face of Vince [McMahon]."

If Jericho works shows for Impact in Canada and not the U.S., he would technically remain true to his word.

The 47-year-old Jericho is a part-time performer at this point in his career due largely to his musical commitments with his band Fozzy.

Jericho has appeared twice for WWE this year in a guest spot on the 25th-anniversary edition of Raw and as part of the Greatest Royal Rumble match in Saudi Arabia.

If Impact manages to land Jericho for even a few dates, he could go a long way toward adding credibility to a brand that has been on the ascent since Callis and D'Amore took over.

