Auburn's Calvin Ashley Released from Hospital After Being Injured in Scrimmage

Auburn offensive lineman Calvin Ashley was released from the East Alabama Medical Center Thursday following testing for a head or neck injury.

Auburn confirmed Ashley was discharged from the hospital, via Jay G. Tate of Rivals.com.

A source told Tom Green of AL.com that Ashley maintained "feeling and full movement in all of his extremities" at the time of the injury.

Ashley, a redshirt freshman, had been moved to guard from right tackle this summer and was battling for a starting spot at the position.

"That is just what (offensive line) coach (J.B.) Grimes is thinking is best at this time," head coach Gus Malzahn said Sunday, per James Crepea of AL.com. "(Ashley) does have the flexibility to play tackle, too. We have done that in the past—you think Braden Smith. He could play guard or tackle so that is not quite set in stone. I think Calvin enjoys that and he is competing for playing time at that position."

Mike Horton sits atop the depth chart at right guard, though he has been getting reps at center, with Tashawn Manning and Brodarious Hamm also working at guard.