Sevilla vs. Barcelona: 2018 Spanish Super Cup TV Schedule, Live Stream

Barcelona will kick off their domestic campaign in the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday, as they take on Sevilla in Tangier, Morocco.

Unlike previous editions of the Super Cup, this year's edition will be contested in just a single match, held at a neutral venue. Previously, the clubs would play two legs.

Here's a look ahead at the contest.

Date: Sunday, August 12

Time: 9 p.m. BST/4 p.m. BST

Venue: Stade Ibn Batouta, Tangier

TV Info/Live Stream: Sky Sports (UK), ESPN (U.S.)

Sevilla's Priorities

Sevilla enter Sunday's Super Cup having already played three UEFA Europa League qualifiers, and with the return leg against Zalgiris Vilnius still to come.

The two wins over Hungarian side Ujpest went smoothly, but the La Liga side still can't take any chances against the Lithuanians―qualification for Europa is key.

That means Sevilla could rest some key starters in the Super Cup, to the benefit of Barcelona. Unlike the Andalusians, they have yet to play a competitive match, so the Catalans might be a little more rusty.

Barcelona's main focus this summer has been on clearing out the squad, per ESPN FC's Samuel Marsden:

Many of their key players have stayed, and some of the summer signings―most notably Malcom from Bordeaux―have stood out in pre-season. Despite the lack of match rhythm, the Blaugrana should like their chances.

The last time these teams met, Barcelona blasted the Andalusians 5-0. It was a one-sided demolition, led by Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, with Philippe Coutinho and Andres Iniesta also getting on the board.

Things should be a little more evenly matched this time around, with Sevilla already in fine form, but if a few of their starters sit out, Barcelona should still cruise.

Prediction: Sevilla 0-2 Barcelona