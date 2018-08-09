Tommy Fleetwood's £120K British Open Winnings Sent to Golf Teacher of Same Name

Tommy Fleetwood's £120K British Open Winnings Sent to Golf Teacher of Same NameAugust 9, 2018
Good news for anyone sharing the name of a golfing professional: You are just one clerical error away from a significant payday.
According to ESPN.com, the European Tour sent the nearly £120,000 that Tommy Fleetwood won for finishing in 12th place at the Open Championship to a golf teacher in Florida who goes by the same name.
A friend of the golf teacher shared the image of the money appearing in his account on Twitter:
#Break30 Golf Short Game School @GregThornerGolf
No joke, a friend received Tommy Fleetwood's Open Championship winnings in his bank account last weekend!! They have the same name and he was a PGA pro but still, how does this happen? Didn't believe him until I saw it...good thing he is an honest guy! https://t.co/bE534xfYDV
"I honestly didn't know anything about it," Fleetwood said of his missing prize money, per the Guardian. "I wouldn't even know if I'd been paid or not because I don't really look. It looks pretty genuine, and they are looking into it and I'm sure they'll feel pretty bad about it. It's a funny story."
Fortunately for the professional golfer, the European Tour fixed the mistake it deemed a "clerical error."
