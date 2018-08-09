LSU LB Tyler Taylor Suspended Indefinitely After Arrest for Multiple Felonies

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 9, 2018

OXFORD, MS - OCTOBER 21: Tyler Taylor #24 of the LSU Tigers defends during a game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on October 21, 2017 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

LSU linebacker Tyler Taylor was charged with three felonies and subsequently suspended indefinitely for violating team rules.

Andrew Lopez of the Times-Picayune confirmed as much Wednesday, citing records obtained by Brooks Kubena of The Advocate. Taylor was the getaway driver for a robbery of a pawn shop on Jan. 8 and charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, party to a crime and theft by receiving stolen property, which are all felony charges.

The linebacker was arrested for his involvement May 31.

"According to the report, eight shotguns, three rifles and a semi-automatic rifle were stolen" from the pawn shop, Kubena noted. One of the suspects who robbed the shop told police Taylor was involved as the driver, and Kubena noted the linebacker’s phone records revealed he was there the morning of the incident.

He posted the $33,550 bond and had been participating in practice with the Tigers prior to this suspension.

Taylor figured to compete for significant playing time during the 2018 season considering he appeared in every game last year as a freshman and posted 32 total tackles and 1.5 sacks.

LSU starts the season Sept. 2 in a neutral-field contest against the Miami Hurricanes in Arlington, Texas.

