PGA Championship Leaderboard 2018: Updating Results and Standings for Thursday

There is a three-way share of the lead at the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive Golf Course in Missouri.

Defending champion Justin Thomas sits on three-under after 10 holes, and he is joined by Stewart Cink and Rickie Fowler at the top of the leaderboard.

Cink has completed eight holes, while Fowler has finished 13.

PGA Championship Standings

Justin Thomas (-3)

Stewart Cink (-3)

Rickie Fowler (-3)

Rafa Cabrera Bello (-2)

Ian Poulter (-2)

Jason Day (-2)

Hideki Matsuyama (-2)

Three-Way Tie at the Top

Three consecutive birdies from the 11th through the 13th marked a sensational opening to Cink's first round at Bellerive, shooting him straight to the top of the leaderboard.

He was quickly joined by Thomas, who picked up two shots at the 11th and 12th:

A third birdie at the 15th earned him a share of the lead alongside Cink, before Fowler joined them.

Fowler went out in a one-under 34 and grabbed further birdies at the first and third holes.

Ian Poulter in the Chasing Pack

Poulter grabbed back-to-back birdies on the 11th and 12th holes to get his round off to a strong start.

After he picked up another shot at the 15th, he claimed the sole lead in St. Louis.

Golf Digest's Mike O'Malley and Action Network's Jason Sobel commented on his position:

A bogey on the par-five 17th after he struggled to get out of a bunker saw him slip back into the pack, though.

Tiger Woods Recovers After Poor Start

Woods got his PGA Championship bid off to an inauspicious start, as he was three-over after just two holes, per ESPN Stats & Info:

The 14-time Major-winner struggled to keep his shots on the fairway, and having left himself with a long putt for par on the 10th, he ended up having to salvage a bogey from 10 feet. On the 11th, he had to two-putt for a double-bogey.

His round made a turn for the better at the 12th, helped by finding the fairway from the tee on the 12th:

Three successive pars followed, with the latter requiring an excellent shot after more excursions into the rough:

He slipped back to three-over on the 16th, though, having yet again made a poor tee shot, but finished his first nine with a birdie to card two over at the turn, before he grabbed another shot on the first to continue a promising recovery.