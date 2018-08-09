PGA Championship Leaderboard 2018: Updating Results and Standings for Thursday

PGA Championship Leaderboard 2018: Updating Results and Standings for ThursdayAugust 9, 2018
There is a three-way share of the lead at the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive Golf Course in Missouri.
Defending champion Justin Thomas sits on three-under after 10 holes, and he is joined by Stewart Cink and Rickie Fowler at the top of the leaderboard.
Cink has completed eight holes, while Fowler has finished 13.
PGA Championship Standings
Justin Thomas (-3)
Stewart Cink (-3)
Rickie Fowler (-3)
Rafa Cabrera Bello (-2)
Ian Poulter (-2)
Jason Day (-2)
Hideki Matsuyama (-2)
The full leaderboard can be found here.
Three-Way Tie at the Top
Three consecutive birdies from the 11th through the 13th marked a sensational opening to Cink's first round at Bellerive, shooting him straight to the top of the leaderboard.
He was quickly joined by Thomas, who picked up two shots at the 11th and 12th:
A third birdie at the 15th earned him a share of the lead alongside Cink, before Fowler joined them.
Fowler went out in a one-under 34 and grabbed further birdies at the first and third holes.
PGA Championship @PGAChampionship
Current co-leader @RickieFowler thanks to a few birdies. #PGAChamp https://t.co/BoKk1qsDei
Ian Poulter in the Chasing Pack
Poulter grabbed back-to-back birdies on the 11th and 12th holes to get his round off to a strong start.
After he picked up another shot at the 15th, he claimed the sole lead in St. Louis.
Golf Digest's Mike O'Malley and Action Network's Jason Sobel commented on his position:
Mike O'Malley @GD_MikeO
Ian Poulter is leading the 100th PGA at three under par through six holes. By the way, Bellerive is 307 miles from Medinah.
Jason Sobel @JasonSobelTAN
Ian Poulter was first-round leader last week and is currently the first-round leader today. Expect him to have a nice Thursday at the Ryder Cup, too.
A bogey on the par-five 17th after he struggled to get out of a bunker saw him slip back into the pack, though.
Tiger Woods Recovers After Poor Start
Woods got his PGA Championship bid off to an inauspicious start, as he was three-over after just two holes, per ESPN Stats & Info:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Tiger Woods is +3 through the first 2 holes at the PGA Championship It's the 2nd time this year he's started +3 or worse through the first 2 holes of a major. He had done that twice in his career entering the year. https://t.co/hIRDDvvbhC
The 14-time Major-winner struggled to keep his shots on the fairway, and having left himself with a long putt for par on the 10th, he ended up having to salvage a bogey from 10 feet. On the 11th, he had to two-putt for a double-bogey.
His round made a turn for the better at the 12th, helped by finding the fairway from the tee on the 12th:
Three successive pars followed, with the latter requiring an excellent shot after more excursions into the rough:
PGA Championship @PGAChampionship
An all-world par save from Mr. @TigerWoods. https://t.co/2OTgMHPCKZ
He slipped back to three-over on the 16th, though, having yet again made a poor tee shot, but finished his first nine with a birdie to card two over at the turn, before he grabbed another shot on the first to continue a promising recovery.
