Get Weird with Eccentric Events at the World Alternative Games

Rachel SmithContributor IIAugust 9, 2018

  1. Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball

  2. 3-Year-Old Is Golf's Best Trick Shot Artist

  3. Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak'

  4. HBD TB12! 🎉

  5. #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒

  6. Check Out the Dodgeball World Championship

  7. 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics

  8. LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪

  9. The Sandlot Celebrates 25th Birthday

  10. Who Had the Best Camp Entrance This Year? 🚁

  11. Celebrate Your Favorite SB Snack on National Chicken Wing Day

  12. Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason

  13. From Working Odd Jobs to the NFL

  14. This Racetrack Brings Mario Kart to Real Life

  15. Fighter with One-Arm Aiming for UFC Contract

  16. Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family

  17. Liz Cambage Drops 53 Points in Historic WNBA Game

  18. Kamara Is Taking on All Comers in Paintball

  19. Mexico Women’s Hockey Team Has Eye on '22 Olympics

Right Arrow Icon

The World Alternative Games is the perfect place for weird sports. What games took center stage? Watch above to see which games were fan favorites. 

           

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Does Man United Need a New Manager?

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Does Man United Need a New Manager?

    Dean Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Watch Live: Tiger Struggling at PGA Champ.

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Watch Live: Tiger Struggling at PGA Champ.

    Pga
    via Pga

    Best FAs Teams Can Still Scoop Up

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Best FAs Teams Can Still Scoop Up

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    The QBs Who Can Save the NFL

    Featured logo
    Featured

    The QBs Who Can Save the NFL

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report