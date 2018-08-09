Get Weird with Eccentric Events at the World Alternative Games

Get Weird with Eccentric Events at the World Alternative GamesAugust 9, 2018
Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball
3-Year-Old Is Golf's Best Trick Shot Artist
Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak'
HBD TB12! 🎉
#JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒
Check Out the Dodgeball World Championship
11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics
LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪
The Sandlot Celebrates 25th Birthday
Who Had the Best Camp Entrance This Year? 🚁
Celebrate Your Favorite SB Snack on National Chicken Wing Day
Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason
From Working Odd Jobs to the NFL
This Racetrack Brings Mario Kart to Real Life
Fighter with One-Arm Aiming for UFC Contract
Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family
Liz Cambage Drops 53 Points in Historic WNBA Game
Kamara Is Taking on All Comers in Paintball
Mexico Women’s Hockey Team Has Eye on '22 Olympics
The World Alternative Games is the perfect place for weird sports. What games took center stage? Watch above to see which games were fan favorites.
Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.
Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.
Does Man United Need a New Manager?