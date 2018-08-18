Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly Beat Tyler Bate, Trent Seven at WWE NXT TakeOver

Credit: WWE.com

Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly of Undisputed Era defeated Tyler Bate and Trent Seven at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 on Saturday to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Strong delivered a knee to Bate to knock him out of the ring and set up a two-on-one advantage. Seven did his best to fight off Strong and O'Reilly, but Strong hit a Sick Kick for the victory.

Strong and O'Reilly didn't have long to savor the win, though, as the War Raiders arrived to lay waste to the champions:

The rivalry between Undisputed Era and Moustache Mountain has dominated the NXT tag team division since the build toward the United Kingdom Championship Tournament in June.

As part of the undercard on the second day of the tournament, Bate and Seven were given a shot at the NXT Tag Team Championships at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

In front of their countrymen, Bate and Seven shocked Strong and O'Reilly to become NXT Tag Team champions for the first time.

That reign was short-lived, however, as Undisputed Era won the titles back just two days later as part of the NXT tapings at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

Officially, since the match aired on tape delay, WWE recognized Moustache Mountain as having held the championships for 23 days.

Dropping the titles back to Undisputed Era occurred in agonizing fashion, as Seven had his leg worked over throughout the match before getting stuck in a hold with no hope of escaping.

After several minutes of watching his partner writhe in pain, Bate finally decided to throw in the towel, resulting in Strong and O'Reilly becoming two-time NXT Tag Team champions.

A few weeks later, Bate and Seven announced they were invoking their rematch clause to get another shot at the straps in Brooklyn, New York.

Based on the entertainment value of their first two matches, there was plenty of excitement surrounding the rubber match heading toward TakeOver.

Topping their previous encounters was a tall order, but all four Superstars turned in great performances and had the Brooklyn crowd invested.

With Strong and O'Reilly prevailing, it appears they are destined to soon go up against the War Raiders, who told Moustache Mountain two weeks ago their sights are set on the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).