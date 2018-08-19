The Miz Beats Daniel Bryan with Help from Maryse at WWE SummerSlam 2018

Credit: WWE.com

The Miz struck a major blow Sunday in arguably WWE's biggest rivalry of the past decade, as he defeated Daniel Bryan in a grudge match at SummerSlam in Brooklyn, New York.

The Miz appeared to receive a helping hand from his wife Maryse, who was watching the match from the front row. The cameras caught Maryse slipping Miz what looked to be a foreign object, which he held in his hand as he punched Bryan.

That left Bryan down for the count:

The consensus is that this isn't the last The Miz has heard from his bitter rival:

Sunday's bout was years in the making, and it marked the first time they faced each other in a singles match in three-and-a-half years.

The SummerSlam tilt also marked just the second time Miz and Bryan have competed in a singles match against each other on pay-per-view, with the other coming in 2010.

Animosity between The Miz and Bryan became apparent the first time they were put on screen together when The A-Lister served as The Yes! Man's pro on the first season of NXT eight years ago.

While NXT is currently a developmental brand that has taken the wrestling world by storm, it started off as a mix between a weekly wrestling and reality show with several "rookies" competing for a spot on WWE's main roster.

Each "rookie" was paired with a "pro," and The Miz served as Bryan's pro, which was a move that infuriated fans since Bryan had more experience than The A-Lister in the world of professional wrestling.

It set the wheels in motion for a feud that still has plenty of heat eight years later because of the fact that Miz and Bryan are polar opposites in every sense of the term.

Tensions were renewed in a big way two years ago during an episode of the former SmackDown Live post-show called Talking Smack.

Bryan was the SmackDown general manager at the time, and he made it clear he wasn't a big fan of The Miz, going so far as to call him a "coward."

That set off The A-Lister, and he proceeded to call Bryan a coward since he wasn't cleared to wrestle at the time of the promo.

The Beard was finally cleared in March after three years on the shelf, and it immediately led to speculation regarding a match against The Miz.

It came into focus in recent weeks with The Miz constantly criticizing Bryan by calling him washed-up and a shell of his former self.

In addition to his verbal barbs, Miz used a fake baby to get the upper hand on his nemesis and even broke a glass vase over the back of his head.

SummerSlam finally gave Bryan an opportunity to get the revenge he has thirsted over for several years, but the resourceful Miz found a way to beat and further embarrass his greatest rival.

Based on the quality of the feud, though, it stands to reason there will be more matches to come and additional chances for Bryan to make The Miz pay.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).