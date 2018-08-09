Big3 Basketball League: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters for Aug. 10 Broadcast

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Big3 regular-season schedule comes to a close Friday in Atlanta.

The four playoff teams are already determined, but the order of seeding for the August 17 semifinals in Dallas will be figured out Friday.

None of the teams who have clinched playoff spots square off at Infinite Energy Arena, which means we won't see any playoff previews and could witness some fluctuation in the standings.

If you haven't watched the Big3 yet, the rosters are chock full of former NBA stars, and you can find the full squads on the league's official website.

Below is a look at what to expect in Week 8 with the postseason on the horizon.

Big3 August 10 Broadcast Info

TV: FS1

Live Stream: Fox Sports app or Fox Sports Go

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET

Power Trying To Wrap Up No. 1 Seed

Power enters Friday with the best chance to claim the No. 1 seed in the Big3 postseason, as it sits at 6-1 with a superior point differential to 3 Headed Monsters.

Corey Maggette has been the star of the season for the top team in the standings, as he leads the league with 124 points and 25 assists. The 14-year NBA veteran is also third in rebounds behind Reggie Evans of 3 Headed Monsters and Ghost Ballers' Carlos Boozer.

With the way the schedule plays out Friday, Power will know what it has to do to secure the No. 1 seed since it takes the court last against Ball Hogs.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

If 3 Headed Monsters defeats Ghost Ballers in the second game of the night, Power must win to top the standings after the regular season.

A loss complicates matters because 3's Company and Tri-State are both a game behind in the standings, and if they both come out victorious, it will create a logjam of 6-2 teams.

The good news for Power is it already took down Ball Hogs in Week 1 by 20 points in a game in which Maggette, Cuttino Mobley and Glen Davis found their way into double digits.

As long as Maggette continues his impressive season, and receives help once again from his supporting cast, Power will own the No. 1 seed.

Teams In Bottom Half Of Standings Playing For Pride, Revenge

Each of the four teams eliminated from playoff contention have plenty to play for in their final regular-season games.

Trilogy, Ball Hogs, Ghost Ballers and Killer 3s all came up short in Week 1 against their Week 8 opposition, which gives them all a chance to exact a bit of revenge and shake up the playoff seeding with victories.

Of the Week 1 games, only one of them featured a margin of victory of fewer than 10 points, as 3 Headed Monsters knocked off Ghost Ballers by six.

Despite entering Friday with 1-6 records, Ball Hogs and Ghost Ballers have the most at stake of the eliminated teams, as they have the potential to throw a wrench into the playoff race with wins over the top two squads.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The teams placed fifth through eighth are also playing for pride, especially Trilogy, who won't have the opportunity to defend its title.

The two players who could make the biggest impact on the standings are Ricky Davis and Boozer of Ghost Ballers, who both rank in the top 10 in scoring and in the top five in field goals made.

