Tottenham Transfer News: Aston Villa Reportedly Reject £25M Jack Grealish Bid

Richard Sellers/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been dealt a big blow in their pursuit of Jack Grealish after Aston Villa rejected their £25 million bid for the Englishman.

According to MailOnline's Simon Jones, Villa also told the Premier League club Grealish is not for sale despite the 22-year-old having "set his mind on a move to Tottenham."

The transfer deadline for Premier League clubs passes on Thursday, and Spurs are in serious danger of not adding anyone to their squad ahead of the 2018-19 season.

Grealish, 22, managed three goals and six assists in 30 Championship appearances last season.

Despite his relatively modest stats, he has been brilliant since the turn of the year and proved both why Tottenham want to sign him and why Villa are eager to keep hold of him, per Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe:

Jones added a move for Grealish could still be a possibility after Villa signed John McGinn from Hibernian.

But Spurs are going to need to up their bid considerably if they are to get their man.

Tottenham manager Maurico Pochettino already has a fine squad of players to work with, but it will be a huge concern for the club if Thursday's deadline passes without a key signing being made.

All of Spurs' top-six rivals in the Premier League have made telling additions during the summer, and the north London side will potentially find themselves struggling to compete without reinforcements.