WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from August 8

Credit: WWE.com

The August 8 episode of NXT brought with it the worst-kept secret in wrestling: the official announcement of Aleister Black vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Championship at TakeOver: Brooklyn.

It also featured the debut of Keith Lee, action from Kassius Ohno and Nikki Cross and a Mae Young Classic Qualifying match.

Find out who emerged victorious and what it means for the brand's long- and short-term futures with this recap of the WWE Network presentation.