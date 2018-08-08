PGA Computer Servers Targeted by Hackers in Extortion Attempt

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Hackers have reportedly gained access to the PGA of America's servers with the 100th PGA Championship set to begin Thursday at Bellerive Golf Course in St. Louis, Missouri.

According to Golfweek's Eamon Lynch, hackers relayed the following message before demanding a ransom: "Your network has been penetrated. All files on each host in the network have been encrypted with a strong algorythm [sic]."

They added: "We exclusively have decryption software for your situation. No decryption software is available in the public."

Lynch noted the hacked files include "creative materials for the PGA Championship at Bellerive and next month's Ryder Cup in France," which means promotional material and logos could be leaked before they were supposed to be made public.



The ransom note was reportedly accompanied by a Bitcoin wallet number, although Lynch spoke to a source who said the PGA does not plan to meet the hackers' financial demands.