PGA Computer Servers Targeted by Hackers in Extortion Attempt

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 9, 2018

ST. LOUIS, MO - AUGUST 06: A detailed view of the 100th PGA Championship Bellerive logo is seen on a golf bag during a practice round prior to the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club on August 6, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Hackers have reportedly gained access to the PGA of America's servers with the 100th PGA Championship set to begin Thursday at Bellerive Golf Course in St. Louis, Missouri. 

According to Golfweek's Eamon Lynch, hackers relayed the following message before demanding a ransom: "Your network has been penetrated. All files on each host in the network have been encrypted with a strong algorythm [sic]."

They added: "We exclusively have decryption software for your situation. No decryption software is available in the public."

Lynch noted the hacked files include "creative materials for the PGA Championship at Bellerive and next month's Ryder Cup in France," which means promotional material and logos could be leaked before they were supposed to be made public. 

The ransom note was reportedly accompanied by a Bitcoin wallet number, although Lynch spoke to a source who said the PGA does not plan to meet the hackers' financial demands. 

Related

    Hackers Target PGA Servers, Seek Bitcoin Ransom

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Hackers Target PGA Servers, Seek Bitcoin Ransom

    Bill Speros
    via Golfweek

    Jarrod Lyle, Australian Golfer, Dies from Cancer at 36

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Jarrod Lyle, Australian Golfer, Dies from Cancer at 36

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Djokovic, Sharapova, Stephens Advance at Rogers Cup

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Djokovic, Sharapova, Stephens Advance at Rogers Cup

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Woods, This Newest Version, Has Stolen Our Hearts Again

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Woods, This Newest Version, Has Stolen Our Hearts Again

    Golf
    via Golf