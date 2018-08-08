2018-19 NBA Odds: Luka Doncic, Deandre Ayton Favorites to Win Rookie of the Year

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Luka Doncic remains the betting favorite over Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton to win NBA Rookie of the Year in 2018-19.

According to OddsShark's Gilles Gallant, Doncic's odds have fallen slightly to +400, with Ayton right behind at +450. Back in July, Doncic was a +300 favorite, per OddsShark.

Here are the top 10 in Rookie of the Year odds:

2018-19 Rookie of the Year Betting Odds

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks (+400)

Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns (+450)

Kevin Knox, New York Knicks (+700)

Collin Sexton, Cleveland Cavaliers (+800)

Marvin Bagley III, Sacramento Kings (+850)

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies (+900)

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks (+1000)

Wendell Carter Jr., Chicago Bulls (+1200)

Michael Porter Jr., Denver Nuggets (+1400)

Mo Bamba, Orlando Magic (+1400)

Doncic's inability to play in the NBA Summer League likely played a role in his minor drop. Because he was coming over from Real Madrid, finalizing his arrival in the NBA took a little longer for Dallas. He didn't sign his deal until July 9.

The summer league clearly had an impact for New York Knicks small forward Kevin Knox. His odds were cut by more than half from +1600 last month. Knox made a big impression in Las Vegas, averaging 21.3 points and 6.5 rebounds.

The question for Knox is whether he'll get enough playing time as a rookie, with both Courtney Lee and Mario Hezonja poised to offer competition at the 3.

Ultimately, it's tough to look past Doncic or Ayton, and the state of the Suns may push Ayton over the top.

Phoenix is committed to a long-term rebuild, so developing the No. 1 overall pick will be a top priority during the upcoming season. That means giving Ayton plenty of touches inside. Even with a dearth of good point guards, the Suns should allow Ayton to build a great Rookie of the Year candidacy.

The Mavericks, on the other hand, appear to be stuck in a middle ground between tanking and contending. They signed DeAndre Jordan, which isn't the move of a team in a race to the bottom, but Dallas doesn't have enough talent to make a deep run in the playoffs.

If the priority is winning in the short term, then head coach Rick Carlisle may hesitate to give Doncic too much responsibility early in the year, thus limiting his ability to fill up the stat sheet. Building a strong backcourt partnership between Doncic and Dennis Smith Jr. may not be easy right out of the gate, either.