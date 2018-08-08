Iggy Azalea Confirms She's Dating DeAndre Hopkins

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 9, 2018

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in , Texas. (AP Photo/Mike Marshall)
Mike Marshall/Associated Press

The world's worst-kept secret has been confirmed after Iggy Azalea announced she's in a relationship with Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Appearing on Miami's Y100 radio channel, Azalea confirmed she and Hopkins are a couple during a game of "True or False."

"Yeah, we're in a relationship," she said when asked about the Texans star. 

The pair has been the source of speculation thanks to some recent back-and-forth posts on Instagram:

Hopkins is having an excellent run dating back to August 2017. The 26-year-old signed a new five-year deal with the Texans last year during training camp, led the NFL with 13 receiving touchdowns last season and is dating one of the world's biggest pop stars. 

If Deshaun Watson can stay healthy all year, Hopkins has a chance to add a Super Bowl ring to his outstanding resume.  

