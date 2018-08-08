Cardinals Will Sell Giant $75 Gridiron Burger at Games for Chance to Win Jersey

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 8, 2018

An Arizona Cardinals helmet sits on the bench during an NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
Mark Tenally/Associated Press

For the low, low price of $75, you can eat like a king at an Arizona Cardinals game this season.

On Tuesday, the team revealed it will offer a new Gridiron Burger at University of Phoenix Stadium that's comprised of five burger patties, five hot dogs, five bratwursts, eight slices of bacon, 20 slices of American cheese and eight chicken tenders. 

And if that's not enough to satisfy your appetite, the order is also accompanied by 12 ounces of french fries. 

According to the Arizona Republic's Katherine Fitzgerald, any fan who finishes the mammoth sandwich in under an hour will receive a free jersey and their photo on the scoreboard. 

Just don't ask how many calories you'll need to ingest to see those rewards. 

"Haven't figured that out yet," Craft Culinary Concepts executive chef Sean Kavanaugh said, per Fitzgerald. "Still counting, but got a lot of zeroes after it." 

