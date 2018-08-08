Raiders Rumors: 'Up in the Air' If Donald Penn Gets New Contract or Is Traded

August 8, 2018

NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: Donald Penn #72 of the Oakland Raiders at the line of scrimmage during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 10, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Raiders defeated the Titans 26-16. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Donald Penn's status with the Oakland Raiders is reportedly littered with question marks as he continues to recover from foot surgery.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, "the Raiders are asking [Penn] to take a small pay cut from his $9 million salary" and, as a result, it is still "very much up in the air" if he will renegotiate his contract or get traded before the start of the 2018 season. 

Penn and the Raiders agreed to a two-year, $21 million extension last September. The deal includes an $8.3 million cap hit in 2018 but no guaranteed money in 2019. As a result, the Raiders can cut him next offseason and save $10.3 million. 

If the Raiders choose to cut him before then, they will have to eat $3 million in dead cap. 

Should Oakland pursue that route with the 35-year-old, first-round pick Kolton Miller would project as his replacement at left tackle. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Michael Gehlken, Miller "has been the team's best tackle this camp."

However, striking a compromise with Penn would allow the Raiders to roll out a front five that features Penn anchoring Derek Carr's blindside with Miller stationed at right tackle. 

