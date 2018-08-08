Little League World Series Regionals 2018: Wednesday Scores and Bracket Results

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Two tickets to the 2018 Little League World Series were punched Wednesday, as the Southwest and Southeast regions crowned champions.

Elsewhere, winners bracket matchups helped set up at least one team that will be playing in title games in other regions.

Here is a look at how everything played out across the nation.

(Box scores and standings as well as the full tournament bracket can be found at the Little League's official site.)

Little League World Series Regional Results

Great Lakes

Michigan def. Indiana, 14-2

Mid-Atlantic

New York def. New Jersey, 5-2

Midwest

North Dakota def. Minnesota, 6-0

New England

Massachusetts def. Rhode Island, 10-1

Northwest

Oregon def. Washington, 7-3

Southeast

Georgia def. Virginia, 3-0

Southwest

Texas East def. Oklahoma, 8-0

West

Northern California vs. Southern California, 10 p.m. ET

Great Lakes

Michigan did not take long to advance to the Great Lakes Regional final.

Michigan scored nine runs in the third inning and Indiana was unable to get under the run rule threshold, leading to a 14-2 victory in four innings.

Jarren Purify drove in three runs, while Oliver Service and Ryan Knaebel knocked through two apiece. Michigan got hits on 12 of their 22 at-bats and ran Indiana starter Chase Loesh after just 1.1 innings. Relievers Luke Krwr and Brian Wall did not fare any better.

Michigan will play in the regional championship Saturday. Indiana will look to get a chance at redemption Friday in the loser's bracket championship.

Mid-Atlantic

Steven Martinez had four hits and Chris Cancel drove in three runs, leading New York to a 5-2 win over New Jersey.

Derek Mendez threw 4.1 innings of one-run ball, scattering seven hits. New York scored the game's first four runs before New Jersey got on the board in the bottom of the fourth, with Cancel hitting a two-run double in the third and an RBI single in the fourth. Cancel also scored on a wild pitch in the third.

New Jersey starter Reid Tully got rocked for four runs on seven hits in his 3.1 innings of work.

New York will advance to the championship game Saturday. New Jersey plays in the loser's bracket final Friday.

Midwest

Jordan Leininger threw a six-hit shutout and Landon Meier drove in two runs, leading North Dakota to a 6-0 win over Minnesota.

Leininger struck out 12 batters and spread six hits out over a stellar outing. North Dakota scored three runs in the second and another three in the fifth for the win.

Leininger, Charlie Kalbrener and Andrew Kankelfritz each had two hits apiece as well. Minnesota starter Luke Dehnicke was responsible for all six runs in his 4.1 innings of work.

North Dakota will play Saturday in the regional championship. Minnesota awaits the winner of Iowa-Kansas in the championship game of the loser's bracket.

New England

Owen Salvatore threw a complete game and Evan Blake and Antonio Scalise both went deep, helping Massachusetts earn a 10-1 victory over Rhode Island to advance to the regional final.

Massachusetts scored three runs in the first inning playing small ball, then added three more in the third when Scalise hit a two-run shot and Nate Brindle hit an RBI single. Blake ended a 3-for-3 day with a solo shot in the bottom of the fifth inning. He finished a triple away from the cycle and scored four of Massachusetts' 10 runs.

Salvatore gave up only one run and threw 84 pitches for the complete game. He struck out six, and only one Rhode Island hit was for extra bases.

Massachusetts looks to advance to Williamsport on Saturday. Rhode Island will either play Connecticut or New Hampshire in the semifinals.

Southeast

Jansen Kenty threw a three-hit shutout and drove in a run to lead Georgia to the Little League World Series with a 3-0 win over Virginia.

Kenty fanned 13 batters over a marvelous performance, giving up only one extra-base hit. Georgia's offense only had four hits but took advantage of some wild pitching in the third. Virginia pitcher Chad Yates walked two batters and hit two more; Kenty drove in one run with a single, while another came in on a groundout and a third on a passed ball.

Yates finished with 4.2 innings of work, striking out seven and giving up three runs on as many hits.

Virginia left six runners on base in the loss.

Southwest

Ryan Selvaggi and Carter Pitts combined for a two-hit shutout, and Selvaggi and Richie Klosek both went deep to lead Texas East to a 8-0 win over Oklahoma to advance to the 2018 College World Series.

Texas scored two runs in the first on Klosek's homer and never looked back as they cruised to the win. Cade West drove in three runs, including a two-run double in the fourth inning.

Selvaggi threw four innings of no-hit ball, striking out eight. He was pulled after reaching the 85-pitch mark, thanks in large part to him giving up five walks. Pitts came in to close the game out, giving up two hits and striking out four over his two innings of work.