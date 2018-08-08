Ex-5 Star LB Prospect Ale Kaho Reportedly Commits to Alabama

Ex-5 Star LB Prospect Ale Kaho Reportedly Commits to AlabamaAugust 8, 2018
Alabama has struck gold on the recruiting trail again after reportedly securing a commitment from linebacker Ale Kaho.
Per 247Sports' Blair Angulo, Kaho is expected to announce his decision to join the Crimson Tide as soon as Wednesday.
Kaho's decision to join Alabama comes two days after Washington granted him a release from his national letter of intent.
“He has been granted a release,” Washington head coach Chris Petersen told reporters on Monday. “His family was really adamant that he needs to—he’s going through some stuff and he needs to be close to his family. And we get that. You’ve got to do the right thing. We wish him the best.”
Per Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, Kaho's aunt and uncle died suddenly in July and his parents are currently going through a divorce.
“Football is not even our concern right now,” one family member told Judge. “He does not look right. He does not act right. He’s not the same bubbly kid we know.”
An inside linebacker, Kaho is rated as a 4-star prospect by 247Sports. The Reno native is ranked as the No. 7 inside linebacker and No. 133 player overall in the 2018 recruiting class.
Alabama has followed up its national title last season by having the nation's sixth-ranked recruiting class in 2018, per 247Sports. It is starting 2018 ranked No. 1 in the Amway Coaches Poll.
Kaho will be eligible to play for the Crimson Tide this season.
