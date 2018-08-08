NFL vs. NBA: Aaron Rogers, Chris Paul, Ray Allen & More Go Head-to-Head

Kathaleen ManiatakisFeatured ColumnistAugust 8, 2018

  1. 3-Year-Old Is Golf's Best Trick Shot Artist

  2. Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak'

  3. HBD TB12! 🎉

  4. #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒

  5. Check Out the Dodgeball World Championship

  6. 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics

  7. LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪

  8. The Sandlot Celebrates 25th Birthday

  9. Who Had the Best Camp Entrance This Year? 🚁

  10. Celebrate Your Favorite SB Snack on National Chicken Wing Day

  11. Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason

  12. From Working Odd Jobs to the NFL

  13. This Racetrack Brings Mario Kart to Real Life

  14. Fighter with One-Arm Aiming for UFC Contract

  15. Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family

  16. Liz Cambage Drops 53 Points in Historic WNBA Game

  17. Kamara Is Taking on All Comers in Paintball

  18. Mexico Women’s Hockey Team Has Eye on '22 Olympics

  19. Paris Has Been Partying for 48 Hours

Right Arrow Icon

What is better than legendary NFL and NBA players facing off in a glass-shattering challenge? Nothing. 

See which team is left standing above. 

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.


Download the free Bleacher Report app  to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    After 22 Years, Arsenal Has a New Look

    Featured logo
    Featured

    After 22 Years, Arsenal Has a New Look

    Tom Williams
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R Fantasy Live: Ultimate Draft Prep

    Featured logo
    Featured

    B/R Fantasy Live: Ultimate Draft Prep

    B/R Video
    via Bleacher Report

    Would the Raiders Seriously Trade Mack?

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Would the Raiders Seriously Trade Mack?

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Very Early MLB Free-Agency Predictions

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Very Early MLB Free-Agency Predictions

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report