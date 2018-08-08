Agent: Axel Witsel Rejected Manchester United Transfer for Borussia Dortmund

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistAugust 8, 2018

TIANJIN, CHINA - MAY 08: Axel Witsel #28 of Tianjin Quanjian in action during the AFC Champions League Round of 16 first leg match between Tianjin Quanjian and Guangzhou Evergrande at the Tianjin Olympic Center Stadium on May 8, 2018 in Tianjin, China. (Photo by XIN LI/Getty Images)
Fred Lee/Getty Images

The agent of Axel Witsel has said the Belgium midfielder turned down a transfer to Manchester United in favour of Borussia Dortmund this summer. 

Speaking to Het Laatste Nieuws (h/t Sky Sports), representative Paul Stefani said he advised Witsel against joining the Red Devils over fears he would be crowded out:

"There were other candidates. Manchester United wanted him, Napoli too. But I told Axel: 'At Dortmund you are the No. 1, at Manchester you are one of the many...and at Napoli too'.

"I know from a very good source that Mourinho said he wanted Witsel, but not in the first place.

"N'Golo Kante topped his list. Eventually Axel said: 'Do me a favour and finish it as quickly as possible because I really want to go to Dortmund.'"

            

