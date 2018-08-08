Agent: Axel Witsel Rejected Manchester United Transfer for Borussia Dortmund

Fred Lee/Getty Images

The agent of Axel Witsel has said the Belgium midfielder turned down a transfer to Manchester United in favour of Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Speaking to Het Laatste Nieuws (h/t Sky Sports), representative Paul Stefani said he advised Witsel against joining the Red Devils over fears he would be crowded out:

"There were other candidates. Manchester United wanted him, Napoli too. But I told Axel: 'At Dortmund you are the No. 1, at Manchester you are one of the many...and at Napoli too'.

"I know from a very good source that Mourinho said he wanted Witsel, but not in the first place.

"N'Golo Kante topped his list. Eventually Axel said: 'Do me a favour and finish it as quickly as possible because I really want to go to Dortmund.'"

