Logan Paul Wants CM Punk UFC Fight, Brother Jake Suggests Conor McGregor Bout

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 8, 2018

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017, file photo, YouTube personality Logan Paul arrives at Jingle Ball in Inglewood, Calif. Paul caused a social media furor in January after he posted video of himself in a forest near Mount Fuji in Japan near what appeared to be a body hanging from a tree. YouTube suspended the 22-year-old at the time for violating its policies. But Paul returned, and has posted a video of himself using a Taser on dead rats. That spurred YouTube to temporarily suspend all ads from Paul’s channel after what it called a pattern of behavior unsuitable for advertisers. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

YouTube sensation Logan Paul said he wants to transition to MMA after his Aug. 25 boxing match with Olajide "KSI" Olatunji, and he's aiming for a UFC fight against former WWE Superstar CM Punk.

On Wednesday, TMZ Sports provided comments from Paul, who was a high school wrestler in Ohio before rising to fame on the video app Vine.

"I want to fight a UFC fighter," he said. "… I've wrestled my whole life."

When pushed, Paul said he'd like to fight CM Punk.

His brother, fellow YouTuber Jake Paul, said his older sibling should shoot for the stars and suggested a fight with Conor McGregor.

Neither of those bouts will happen.

UFC President Dana White gave CM Punk an opportunity to make a direct jump to the promotion despite no amateur experience. The longtime professional wrestler struggled mightily in losses to Mickey Gall in September 2016 and Mike Jackson in June.

"No, it should be a wrap," White told reporters after Punk's loss to Jackson. "The guy's 39 years old. We gave him two shots, and he had a lot of heart tonight, and I think he should call it a wrap."

He added: "That's it for his UFC career."

Punk's inability to compete was likely a learning experience for White. If Paul, 23, is serious about eventually making an impact in the UFC, he'll likely need to start climbing the MMA ladder from the bottom.

He certainly isn't stepping inside the Octagon with a two-division champion like McGregor anytime soon.

Related

    Nate Diaz Undecided on Fighting at UFC 230

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Nate Diaz Undecided on Fighting at UFC 230

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Greg Hardy KO's Tebaris Gordon in 17 Seconds

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Greg Hardy KO's Tebaris Gordon in 17 Seconds

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Aldo Focused on 145 Belt, Open to 'Big' 155 Bout

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Aldo Focused on 145 Belt, Open to 'Big' 155 Bout

    MMA Fighting
    via MMA Fighting

    Danis Picks Conor to Beat Khabib in Grappling Match

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Danis Picks Conor to Beat Khabib in Grappling Match

    Bloody Elbow
    via Bloody Elbow