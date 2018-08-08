PGA Championship 2018: Latest Odds and Betting Tips for Golf's Top Contenders

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The PGA Championship field presents a wide variety of talented golfers for bettors to wager on.

While the options are plentiful, only one of the stars in the field will leave Bellerive Country Club with the Wanamaker Trophy.

Choosing a winner becomes even more difficult when you remember the major winners have been spread out since 2016, with only Brooks Koepka earning multiple titles in the last 11 majors.

Justin Thomas comes into the 100th edition of the PGA Championship as the defending champion, but there's no guarantee he repeats like Koepka did at the U.S. Open with Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods and others hunting for a title to conclude golf's Grand Slam season.

Latest Odds (via OddsShark)

Dustin Johnson (+800; Bet $100 to win $800)

Rory McIlroy (+1,200)

Justin Thomas (+1,400)

Jordan Spieth (+2,000)

Brooks Koepka (+2,000)

Jason Day (+2,000)

Rickie Fowler (+2,200)

Justin Rose (+2,200)

Jon Rahm (+2,500)

Tiger Woods (+2,800)

Tommy Fleetwood (+2,800)

Betting Tips for Top Contenders

Avoid The Emotional Pick With Tiger

In a dream scenario for the sport of golf, Tiger Woods would finish his comeback and capture his first major since the 2008 U.S. Open.

In recent months, Woods has given fans hope that he can produce his 15th major, but he's going up against some of the stiffest competition he's faced in his career.

While the third-round 66 that helped Woods earn a tie for sixth at The Open is reason to believe he's capable of winning yet again, he hasn't been consistent enough at majors to be trusted as a winning pick.

Of the 10 rounds he's played at the season's three majors, Woods has two rounds under 70, with the other coming on the final day of The Masters.

Woods also hasn't played well at the PGA Championship in close to a decade, as he missed the cut on three occasions and failed to finish in the top 10 since his second-place finish in 2009.

At +2,800, you can justify a small emotional bet on Woods in an attempt to cash in on a nice payday, but you could also consider spending your money elsewhere on a player with similar odds and a more realistic shot of hoisting the Wanamaker Trophy.

Any Of The Main Favorites Look Like Good Bets

The six players with odds of +2,000 or lower have 12 major championships, with Rory McIlroy owning the most with four.

Of the sextet of favorites, McIlroy, Thomas and Jason Day captured the Wanamaker Trophy, while the PGA Championship is the missing piece in Spieth's career Grand Slam.

If you're looking for small margins to decipher which of the favorites to bet on, recent history at the PGA Championship could be a good indicator of performance at Bellerive.

Thomas' victory a year ago marked the first time he finished inside the top 15 at the season's final major, while Day holds three straight top-10 finishes at the PGA.

Johnson and McIlroy both missed the cut in 2016 at Baltusrol, when Jimmy Walker captured his lone major crown.

Two of Brooks Koepka's seven top-10 finishes at major tournaments came at the 2015 and 2016 PGA Championships, while Spieth took second three years ago.

If you use recent form as your preferred reasoning for picking a PGA champion, Johnson is the perfect selection, as he boasts the top scoring average on the PGA Tour.

Thomas is also a solid choice if you use that logic since he enters Bellerive with a victory at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Since each of the favorites have a decent chance to win, you could put a bit of money on each of them since they all have odds that could produce a nice return.

However, if you prefer to take one golfer, Johnson and Day are your best bets based off recent success and results at the PGA Championship.

Statistics obtained from PGATour.com.