Tottenham Reportedly Have €40M Bid for Marcelo Brozovic Turned Down

Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made a €40 million (£36 million) bid for Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, but the Italian club are hoping for a further €10 million (£9 million).

According to Drazen Antolic of Croatian newspaper Sportske Novosti (h/t Tom Coast of Sport Witness), Inter want his €50 million (£45 million) release clause to be met for them to part with him.

It's said Brozovic "wants to leave," but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is "very cautious about his wallet" and may not be willing to meet his clause.

Brozovic was handed a starting berth for Croatia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia alongside Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic in midfield, and he helped the side make a historic run to the final.

As former footballer Stu Holden and sports journalist Patrick Boyland noted, Brozovic earned his place alongside his more illustrious counterparts:

He showcased the kind of all-action performances he can produce while in Russia:

The 25-year-old joined Inter from Dinamo Zagreb in 2015 and has established himself as a key player in the side.

Last season, he contributed four goals and nine assists from midfield.

Eurosport's Siavoush Fallahi praised him for reaching new heights:

Brozovic is sometimes used in an advanced position, but he particularly excels in a deeper holding role, where he makes use of his ball-winning skills, work rate and excellent distribution.

Spurs are yet to make any signings this summer, and while they still have a squad capable of finishing in the Premier League's top four, it will be difficult for them to continue punching above their weight without some investment.

Brozovic would be a strong capture who could improve their quality and depth in midfield, so he is worth revisiting if Spurs are prepared to meet his release clause.