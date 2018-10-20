Jose Altuve Underwent Surgery for Knee Injury After Astros Lost ALCS to Red Sox

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Houston Astros star Jose Altuve's ailing knee required surgery as soon as the season came to an end.

Per MLB.com's Brian McTaggart, the reigning American League MVP had a surgical procedure done on his right knee Friday.

A source told McTaggart that Altuve is expected to be ready for spring training.

The Astros' bid to repeat as World Series champions came to an end when the Boston Red Sox defeated them in the American League Championship Series.

Injuries have become a problem for the first time in the 28-year-old's career, including his first-ever trip to the disabled list in 2018.

The second baseman went on the DL at the end of July with a knee injury that cost him nearly a month of action. He injured his knee again during Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians but continued to play through the pain.

This comes after Altuve missed just 22 total games over the past four years, never missing more than nine games in a single season. In that time, he has transformed into one of the top hitters in the majors, with three batting titles and an MVP award.

He kept up his great hitting in 2018, producing a .316 batting average with 13 home runs despite the injury woes.