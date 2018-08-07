Braves Broadcaster Joe Simpson Implies Juan Soto May Be Lying About Age

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto has been a force at the plate during his rookie season even though he is only 19 years old, but Atlanta Braves broadcaster Joe Simpson appeared to question his age Tuesday.

Rudy Gersten shared Simpson's comments in which the broadcaster said: "If he's 19, he has certainly got his man growth. He is big and strong."

Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports was critical of Simpson's comments and said the announcer was "stuck in the past" for suggesting something that hasn't been a concern for quite some time:

Simpson did not present any supporting evidence for his suggestions and drew criticism from more people than just Passan:

This isn't the first time this season the Braves broadcaster has found himself in hot water when it comes to his comments.

Jimmy Hascup of USA Today noted the 66-year-old broadcaster criticized the Los Angeles Dodgers for wearing T-shirts and shorts during batting practice hours before a game even though Major League Baseball doesn't stipulate players wear their jerseys during the practice.

"They looked very unprofessional," Simpson said. "If I were a Dodger fan, I'd be embarrassed, and I don't know how Major League Baseball allows such attire when the gates are open."

According to Hascup, "second baseman Chase Utley, in particular, drew the ire of Simpson" even though he was wearing a Dodgers' K Cancer T-shirt in support of a foundation that benefits cancer research.

At least Enrique Hernandez had fun with the ordeal:

As for Soto, he is slashing .310/.424/.556 with 13 home runs and 37 RBI on the season and figures to be a critical part of Washington's postseason pursuit the rest of the way even at just 19 years old. His Nationals are five games behind the Philadelphia Phillies and 3.5 games behind the Braves in the National League East.