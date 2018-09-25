Bashaud Breeland, Packers Reportedly Agree to Contract After Davon House Injury

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers agreed to sign former Washington Redskins cornerback Bashaud Breeland to a deal Tuesday, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network noted it is a one-year contract that gives him "a chance to reset his market after a foot infection screwed up his deal with the [Carolina] Panthers this spring."

This also provides the Packers with additional depth at cornerback after Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported they placed Davon House on injured reserve.

Breeland started 58 of the 60 games he played over his first four seasons with Washington, tallying eight interceptions in that stretch.

Last season, he led his team with 19 passes defended while adding 50 tackles and one interception he returned 96 yards for a touchdown. He only missed one game because of a knee injury and hasn't missed more than two contests in a single season since Washington took him in the fourth round of the 2014 draft.

Unfortunately, health concerns were a major story of the offseason.

In March, the 26-year-old agreed to a three-year deal worth $24 million, but his contract with the Panthers became void when he failed his physical because of a non-football injury. According to David Newton of ESPN.com, the player cut his foot in March, but he didn't believe the injury was serious.

Breeland then stayed on the free-agent market despite several visits around the league, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

He eventually landed with the Packers, giving him an opportunity to show he is healthy and can contribute in 2018. If he plays, he should provide some valuable depth in the secondary for the rest of the season.

Breeland has proved himself on the field in the past and should be an impact player as soon as he gets up to speed.