2018 PGA Championship Odds: Johnson Betting Favorite for the Tournament

Dustin Johnson's best-ever finish in the PGA Championship was a tie for fifth back in 2010, and the only career Major tournament he has ever won was the U.S. Open in 2016. Yet the 34-year-old American is listed as the +800 favorite (bet $100 to win $800) on the 2018 PGA Championship odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.

The tournament will be played at Bellerive Country Club near St. Louis for the first time since 1992 when Nick Price walked away with the title and $280,000 prize for first place. Johnson and many others in the field will be trying to win $1.89 million this time around, with fellow American Justin Thomas looking to defend the title he won last year at Quail Hollow.

Thomas is the +1400 third choice on the betting board behind Johnson, and Irishman Rory McIlroy is +1200 and hoping to win his third PGA Championship.

After failing to make the cut at the British Open along with several other big names, Johnson won the RBC Canadian Open and just tied for third in the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, which Thomas won with a 15-under par 265. McIlroy also tied for sixth in the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational behind fifth-place finisher Brooks Koepka, who won the U.S. Open earlier this year.

Koepka tied for fourth in the PGA Championship two years ago and is in the next group of golfers at +2000 to win it this year with Jordan Spieth and Jason Day followed by Rickie Fowler and Justin Rose at +2200 each.

Day won the PGA Championship three years ago with Spieth finishing as the runner-up while Fowler is still searching for his first Major victory. Spieth has struggled on the PGA Tour this year since finishing third in the Masters, missing the cut three times, including the U.S. Open in June. Fowler has failed to crack the Top 10 in the past four events he has entered, but he remains a top contender to watch as one of the best in the world never to win a Major.

Tiger Woods has won the PGA Championship four times and is +2800 with Tommy Fleetwood, just behind Jon Rahm on the golf odds board at +2500.

